Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GOC Election: Evans Yeboah promises to engage govt for a comprehensive bonus structure

President of the Ghana Badminton Association, Evans Yeboah

President of the Ghana Badminton Association, Evans Yeboah has promised to engage the Government of Ghana on the way forward for bonus structure for all sports federations when elected as the 2nd Vice of the Ghana Olympics Committee.



He believes that a well-defined bonus structure will be the solution to one of the major problems in the sports sector as athletes often struggle to receive bonuses, especially after international competitions.



In the Happy FM-GTV Sports+ led GOC Manifestoes Dialogue, he revealed: “My focus is on the bonus structure. We will start negotiating with the government on the bonus structure. I hope with this bonus structure we can help all the Sporting Federations including that of my opponent which is something I am keen on doing when voted for. This will help us all in the sports industry including my opponent because his Federation will also benefit from it”.



He added that he aims to make the GOC accessible to all the various stakeholders.



“I want to make the GOC an all-inclusive Committee where everyone is allowed to share their thoughts. We should empower women and give equal opportunity for all”.



Evans Yeboah on Monday 15th March 2021, will be competing with Frederick Otu Lartey to be elected the 2nd Vice of the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC).



Evans Yeboah currently holds many prominent positions in Africa and Ghana. Among these positions, he serves as a member of the Executive Board of Badminton Confederation of Africa, and a member of the Finance Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee, among others.