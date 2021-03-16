Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: GNA

GOC Election: Bawa Fuseini expresses disappointment after Election defeat

Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Triathlon Federation

Mr. Bawa Fuseini President of Ghana Triathlon Federation is disappointed after losing the Deputy General Secretary position in the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Elections, held on Monday, March 15.



Mr. Fuseini, however, noted that he would seek the same position next four years. At a GOC Elective Congress held on Monday at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science, Mr. Fuseini amassed 19 votes to lose to the newly elected Ghana Weightlifting President Mr. Jerry Shaib, who polled 44 votes to occupy the position.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, disappointed Bawa said, he was confident going into the election, however, he would go back to right the wrongs and come back stronger in four years to contest again.



He said, “it is unfortunate we did not win but that is how elections are. You may not know the mindset of delegates until results are declared. It did not go our way but we would take it in good faith and come back stronger next time.



“I am disappointed because I felt I could have done much better but unfortunately I lost. I am going to do my homework and I’ll come back stronger to contest in four years,” he stated.



In all, 63 delegates cast their ballots in the Election, and the incumbent President, Ben Nunoo Mensah polled 35 to win against Richard Akpokavie who managed 28 votes.