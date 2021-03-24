GNPC and GH-Gas supporting Karela FC to win GPL league at all cost - Great Olympics GM

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

General Manager of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore, has alleged that his side might not win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League because they are competing with the government.



Olympics were one of the standout teams in the first round of the league, beating the likes of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Berekum Chelsea.



The "Oly Dade" lads are second on the league table with 30 points, just one point adrift of leaders Karela United after 17 matches played.



Great Olympics stand a chance of winning the league title for the first time since 1974 but Oloboi Commodore claims the Accra-based side might not win it.



"Olympics can win this year's league but we might not because we are competing with the Gov't," Oloboi told OTEC FM.



"All the clubs playing the league are competing with the Gov't because GNPC and GH-Gas are supporting Karela FC with the country's money to succeed.



"Money that is supposed to be shared among the clubs," he added.