GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2021 finals set for Saturday in Kumasi

Track & Field News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The grand finals of the 2021 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human comes off at the Paa Joe Stadium, KNUST at Kumasi on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



With the focus now on athletics after the qualification of the national 4x100 team to the Tokyo Olympic Games, all the contestants want to be seen and known.



The event will feature U18 male and female as well as the Seniors Men and Women.



Ghana Gas has associated themselves with the final of finals which has the Nana Akufo Addo Cup at stake for the winner.



The chairperson for the occasion is Professor Rita Akosua Dickson with Mr. Nen Asante, MD of Ghana Gas as the Guest of Honour.



All the finalist of the Accra (Legon) Edition are representing and it promises to be full of fireworks. Edwin Gadayi and Kate Agyeman must prove that this season belongs to them.



Mr. Reks Brobbey, an Olympian who invented the concept must be very happy as his dream of producing a world-class sprinter is about to be realized.



The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by Ghana Gas, Adidas, Wrenco Printing, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.



The programme is also fully backed by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) as a splendid initiative to get champion athletes to represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



Check Out Previous Winners - GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human:



2013 Emmanuel Dasor / Beatrice Gyaaman



2014 Emmanuel Yeboah / Latifa Ali



2015 Shadrack Opoku Agyeman / Beatrice Gyaaman



2016 Joseph Paul Amoah / Kate Agyeman



2017 Desmond Aryee / Hor Halute



2018 Emmanuel Oduro Mensah / Kate Agyeman



2019 Benjamin Azamati / Latifa Ali



2020 No Winner due to Coronavirus Pandemic



2021 Edwin Gadayi / Kate Agyeman (Accra Edition)



2021 Who wins the Olympic Year (Kumasi) Edition?