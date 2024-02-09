GHC10,000 monthly salary will prevent player exodus - Hafiz Konkoni

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni believes a lot of Ghanaian players will commit to the domestic leagues if they are paid GHC10,000 as monthly wages.



Most Ghanaian clubs struggle to meet the minimum wages for players leading to the players’ exodus season after season.



Ghana has been one of the most exporters of players on the African continent which gives credence to players moving out for greener pastures due to low salaries.



Konkoni, who secured a move to Tanzania last year admitted money is the reason why most players depart from the local scene.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “In Ghana, only a few clubs pay good salaries. I know Hearts of Oak and Kotoko offer good salaries to players. To prevent players from departing, clubs must pay at least GHC10,000 as monthly wages. How can a player receiving GHC600 or GHC800 survive?



The 24-year-old joined Young Africans in Tanzania in June 2023 after an explosive performance for Bechem United in the Ghanaian top flight.



After a difficult spell, he has been farmed out on loan to Libyan side Olympic Azzaweya until the end of the 2023/24 season.