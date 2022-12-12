GHALCA urges GFA to appoint competent and full-time coach for Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022
Source: footballghana.com
The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has called on the Ghana FA to appoint a competent and full-time coach for the Black Stars following the World Cup exit.
The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.
After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.
But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.
Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a
In a letter sighted by Footballghana.com, the welfare body for the clubs urged the GFA to appoint a coach capable of managing the young and talented Black Stars team that participated in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Black Stars is currently without a substantive coach following the exit of Otto Addo who led the team to the World Cup in Qatar.
Below is the statement:
GHALCA urges GFA to appoint a competent and full-time coach for Black Stars pic.twitter.com/FTT5cT80GZ— *Mary Dogbatsey* (@DogbatseyMary66) December 12, 2022