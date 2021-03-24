GHALCA to inaugurate working committees on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will on Friday, March 26, inaugurate six working committees in the bid to expand the work of the association.



GHALCA, which happens to be the welfare body of clubs in the country recently held their elective congress where incumbent President, Kudjo Fiano was retained.



However, they are set to unveil a six working committee in the new Executives aim to expand the work of the association.



The committees include Advocacy and International relations which would be headed by Ing Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, with former Ghana FA vice President Mr Fred Pappoe as its vice is to enhance the international image of the Association.



The Business and Sponsorship Committee will be chaired by Asante Kotoko Board member Dr Kofi Abban, with Rex Danquah as his deputy.



Other committees to be inaugurated as part of the Association’s rebranding program will include Legal, Competitions and Events, Constitution review and Education and capacity building committees.



Full list of the Six Committees to be outdoored by GHALCA on Friday.



ADVOCACY AND INT. RELATIONS



1.Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur – Chairman



Mr Fred Pappoe – Vice-chairman Dr Evans Danso Aggrey – Member Mr Kwasi Agyeman – Member Mr Frank Asiedu – Member Mrs Doris Serwaa Gyamfi – Member Mr Tamimu Issah – Member



BUSINESS AND SPONSORSHIP COMMITTEES



Dr Kofi Amoah Abban – Chairman Mr Rex Danquah – Vice – chairman Mr Christopher Demanya- Member Mr Samuel Boakye Boateng- Member Mr Martinson Obeng- Member Ms. Juliet Barwuah – Member Mr Elloeny Amande – Member Mr Alex Ackumey- Member Mr Samuel Boateng Akutsa



LEGAL COMMITTEE



Emmanuel Larbi Amoah Esq. – Chairman Dennis Adjei Dwomoh Esq- Vice Chairman Benedicta Lasi Esq- Member Benedicta Mawusi Fianoo Esq – Member Enam Dzakpasu Esq – Member



CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE



Dr Ransford Abbey – Chairman Mr Jones Alhassan- Abu – Vice- ChairmaN 3 Lawyer Enam Dzakpasu – Member



Lawyer Kweku Eyiah – Member Mr Oloboi Commodore Mr Ashford Tettey-Oku – Member



COMPETITION & EVENTS COMMITTEE



Mr Samuel Aboabire – Chairman Mr Takyi Arhin – Vice- Chairman Mr Collins Amalo – Member Mr Jonas Djane – Member Nana Amankwah Kwakye – Member Mr Felix Bewu – Member Ms Anita Wiredu-Minta – Member



EDUCATION AND CAPACITY BUILDING COMMITTEE



Mr Ashford Tetteh -Oku – Chairman Ms. Linda Ansong – Member Mr James Essilfie- Member Mr Isaac Noah Asare- Member Mr Ralph Gyambrah – Member Mr Barimah Otuo Acheampong – Member Mr Eugene Jacquaye- Member



