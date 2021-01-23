Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GHALCA should focus on creating move revenue streams - Alhaji Raji

Former GHALCA Chair, Alhaji Raji

Former Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) chairman, Alhaji Raji, has urged the new leadership of the association to find means of making the body financially independent.



GHALCA elected new executives on Thursday with incumbent Kudjoe Fianoo re-elected for another term in office as the Chairman.



Fianoo, the incumbent retained his seat with 71 votes beating Isaac Koomson who had 42 votes.



According to Alhaji Raji, the association’s main problem has to do with money and the newly elected executives must work hard to open more revenue streams.



“GHALCA’s problem is money and the current executives should think outside the box to find other alternatives on making money", he told Happy FM.



“Currently, our mainstream of revenue is through gate fees and player transfers. They should think on how to sustain GHALCA’s finances”.



Alhaji Raji also commended Kudjoe Fianoo on his move to consult Isaac Koomson in the administration of GHALCA.