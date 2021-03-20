You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1210423

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

GHALCA pays working visit to National Sports Authority

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) paid a working visit to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Professor Peter Twumasi.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the new GHALCA leadership to the NSA and also discuss matters of mutual interest between the two entities.

In a post from GHALCA, the visit is aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship between the two entities.

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has promised to make the welfare body proactive in his second tenure in office.

Some members to have attended the meeting were GHALCA spokesperson Patrick Akoto, Linda Ansong (Treasurer), Edmund Ackah (Executive Council member, John Ansah (Vice-Chairman), among others.

