GHALCA laments poor attendance in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA) is set to meet with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to find a solution to the poor attendance at Ghana Premier League match venues.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, GHALCA chairman Cudjoe Fianoo stressed that it is important to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.



“Our attendance is extremely poor and we are working toward it to find out where the problem is and get the solutions. We can play a game involving Hearts and Olympics and GHALCA's share is 185gh, it tells you how bad the situation is and we must find a solution now before it gets worse.



“GHALCA has decided to meet the Sports Ministry so we can talk about E-ticketing. We believe that the system is a good one but other factors are not making it work here in our jurisdiction,” Cudjoe Fianoo said.



The experienced football administrator added, “Other factors include poor refereeing, bad publicity and most worrying is the betting issues and its associated problems.



“We will surely meet the minister next week to discuss these issues and find a solution to same.”



For former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour, the Ghana FA should be blamed for the poor attendance in the Ghana Premier League.



