GHALCA has retrogressed under Kudjoe Fianoo - Isaac Koomson

Former Ghana League Clubs Association Vice-Chairman, Isaac Koomson

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Vice-Chairman Isaac Koomson says the association has failed to function under its current leadership headed by Cudjoe Fianoo.



The management member of Aduana Stars in an interview with the media said GHALCA has retrogressed under Kudjoe Fianoo since they left power in 2017.



According to him, GHALCA has failed in its core mandate and has been rendered useless by the current leadership.



“I was completely shocked at the way things are going on at GHALCA. Some of us are worried about the situation and happenings at the association", Isaac Koomson told Happy FM.



"We were expecting to see something better at GHALCA when Kudjoe Fianoo took over but that hasn’t been the case.



“Since he took over GHALCA has never held a meeting, accounts have not being rendered since 2016 and their mandate has even expired”.



The current leadership have their mandate expired and GHALCA will be holding elections very soon to elect their new members. Koomson when asked whether if he will contest for the GHALCA top position said,



“I will continue to consult and see if I will contest for the GHALCA position. When I am ready I will announce it”.



