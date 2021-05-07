GHALCA finalizes organization of First Lady's Cup

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has finalized arrangements for the organisation of the maiden First Lady's Cup.



The club welfare body has formed a sub-committee to be chaired by GHALCA Vice Chairman with other members including Linda Ansong, Anita Wiredu-Minta, and Edmund Ackah.



A statement released by Mr Patrick Akoto, Communications Manager of GHALCA said: "The committee has finalized its work which has been

approved by the Executive Council and sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



"An ex officio member, Anita Wiredu has been tasked to liaise with the appropriate authorities as agreed by the Executive Council to see to its implementation.



"GHALCA would like to take this opportunity to thank the Office of the First Lady and the GFA for its unflinching support and commitments."



The statement added that further arrangement and modalities would be announced by GHALCA in due course.