GHALCA elections: Full list of winners

Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Delegates who took part in the 2021 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections have renewed the mandate of Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo to steer the affairs of the association as Chairman.
Mr, Kudjoe Fianoo, the former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer has been re-elected after he polled 71 votes against his competitor Isaac Konnson who polled 42 votes.
On the other hand, incumbent Vice-chairman Alex Ackumey could not retain his seat after losing to John Ansah in the just-ended elections.
Ackumey had 47 votes, whilst John Ansah won the seat with 66 votes.
Edmund Ackah, Linda Ansong, and George Ofosuhene were also winners on the day
Full list of winners below:
Kudjoe Fianoe – Chairman
John Ansah – Vice Chairman
Edmund Ackah – Ghana Premier League Representative
George Ofosuhene -Ghana Premier League Representative
Eugene Nobel Noel – Division One League Representative
Opoku Abrokwah – Division 2 Representative
Linda Ansong – Treasurer