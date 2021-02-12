Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GHALCA chairman calls for support for Asante Kotoko ahead of ES Setif clash

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has called for support for Asante Kotoko ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off first leg against Algerian side ES Setif.



The Porcupine Warriors host the Algerian giants in the first leg on Sunday 14 February 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Kudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA which is the welfare body has taken this game seriously and has called on all stakeholders to rally behind Ghana’s sole representative in the Africa club competition.



“All of our attention is on the game. We cannot leave the game to only Asante Kotoko. If they get to the finals, it’s Ghana’s anthem that will be played not Kotoko,” Kudjoe Fianoo told Happy FM.



“It is a game that I will entreat every Ghanaian to rally behind the team. As the welfare body, we are also focused on this game. It is our prayer that they will get a good result on Sunday. I am confident that as league leaders it is enough motivation for them to do well.”



“Our prayer is that they make it into the money zone for the first start and then we start talking about the semi-finals and finals,” he added.