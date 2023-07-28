GHALCA Top 4 tournament cancelled

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

The 2023 GHALCA Top 4 tournament has been cancelled following a communique released on Friday, July 28.



The tournament was scheduled for Sunday, August 6 to Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



According to reports, financial constraints forced organizers to cancel the competition.



This year’s edition had Premier League champions Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United as the participating teams with Bibiani Goldstars replacing Asante Kotoko who earlier pulled out from the competition.



