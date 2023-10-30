GHALCA Executives pays courtesy call on Akufo Addo ahead of 2024 President Cup

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has paid a courtesy call on president Akufo Addo to thank him for his participation in the last two events of the club's welfare body and to discuss the 2024 edition.



The delegation, led by chairman Kudjoe Fianoo presented the photo album of the 2023 President Cup to his Excellency Nana Akufo Addo after holding fruitful discussion with him on Saturday, October 28.



Vice-chairman John Ansah and two other members George Ofosuhene Peprah and Anita Wiredu-Mintah as well as Administrative Manager Samuel Oduro Nyarko and Communication chief Patrick Akoto attended the meeting at the seat of Ghana's presidency.



President Akufo Addo has been a strong backer of the activities of GHALCA and football - playing a significant role in the rapid infrastructure of the sports in the powerful West African nation.



He is the only sitting president to attend two President Cup and will grab a hattrick when he attends the final one before he bows out of office next year.



Hearts of Oak beat rivals Asante Kotoko 1-0 to clinch the trophy this year.



Next year's event is expected to be massively improved as it marks the tenure of the Ghanaian leader - who has been at the helms of the promising African nation for the past seven years.









