Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GHALCA Election: Vetting of candidates fixed for Wednesday

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Candidates who have filed to contest various positions at the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will undergo a vetting process on Wednesday, December 16, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The selection panel of the club's umbrella body has confirmed that incumbent Kudjoe Fianoo and challenger Isaac Koomson will be vetted to become formal candidates after the close of nominations.



Fianoo, who is the overwhelming favourite to clock his second term, is being challenged by policeman Isaac Koomson.



Koomson - a former GHALCA vice-chairman lost to Mr. Fianoo in the last election four years ago.



Many had anticipated that Mr. Fianoo would contest unopposed before Koomson threw himself into the race.



Vice-chairman Alex Ackumey is surprisingly being challenged by Ebusua Dwarfs John Ansah - who is gunning for another seat on the GHALCA council after spending eight solid years as a Premier League representative.



Ansah has completed his two-term mandate but shockingly keen to remain on the council for another four years to complete an astonishing 12-year period- a move which has been heavily criticized.



Its' widely believed that he has the full backing of Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku to unseat Alex Ackumey which could further polarize the football space.



Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer, Linda Ansong will contest as a Treasurer but must fend off competition from Justice Boison.



West African Football Academy (WAFA) operations manager, George Ofosuhene is seeking another term as a Premier League representative on the council.



He must fend off competition from former Asante Kotoko official, Edmund Ackah as well as King Faisal sporting director Nana Amankwah.



Two will be elected onto the council.



Chief Executive Officer of Danbort FC, Eugene Nobel Noel, and Felix Bewu of Heart of Lions will jostle for one of the slots as representative of the National Division One.



Grassroots man Eugene Jacquaye is also contesting a seat on the council but faces competition from Emmanuel Opoku as representative of Division two.



Edna Quagrin and Anita Wiredu will be contesting for one slot on the council as well.



The candidates will undergo integrity checks by the election committee and have their nomination papers scrutinized by the oversight panel.



The election panel expects to ‘formally audit and declare the candidates who are eligible for the office of GHALCA.



The election will be held on January 21, 2021, in Accra.



The selection panel is headed by former Ghana FA vice-president, Fred Pappoe with Inter Allies vice-president Delali Senaye and Enam Dzakpasu as members with veteran Oduro Nyarko serving as member secretary.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.