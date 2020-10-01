Golf News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

GH¢40,000 at stake as 32 compete in 2020 PGA Golf tournament

This year's PGA golf tournament will have 32 participants

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu and businessman Sam Jonah will be the special guests as thirty-two golfers battle for honours in the seventh edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) golf tournament.



A cash prize of GH¢40,000 is at stake as golfers compete in this year’s PGA golf tournament scheduled for November 25, 2020, to November 28, 2020.



Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Alfred Baku Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa said this year’s prize monies are the same as last year’s.



GH¢40,000 has been set aside for the winner of the regular competition while that of seniors will get GH¢9,000.



"The winning cash prize in GH¢40,000 for regulars and GH¢9,000 for seniors, just as it was in 2019. The total cash prize to be awarded is GH¢167,000 and every golfer would get a prize".



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s competition has taken a different format to previous years.



The 2020 edition has been reserved for only Ghanaian golfers which is a shift from previous editions which had golfers from other West Africa states.



This, according to the organizers has become necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Two UK-based Ghanaian golfers will, however, be allowed to compete after they qualified via competitions held in the country.



Alfred Baku clarified that Nigerian Christopher Francis who won last year’s event but will not be able to defend his title this year due to the restrictions will have an automatic spot in next year’s event.



Alfred Baku announced that measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be put in place before the commencement of the tournament.



Part of the measures include the testing of all golfers and caddies and anyone with a role to play in the competition



“At Gold Fields, safety is our number one priority. We believe we should support the government in their fight against COVID-19.”



"We assure our golfers, Caddies and other participants that all necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols will be in place to ensure that everyone is safe".





