GH¢12,000 monthly allowance for GFA boss is too much - Alhaji Grusah

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Bankroller of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has said GH¢12,000 monthly allowance for Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku is too much after the proposals were passed at the Association’s Ordinary Congress today.



Kurt Okraku is set to earn GH¢1,600 as sitting allowance while the Vice President of the Association will earn GH¢7,000 monthly and GH¢1,400 per sitting and the other ExCo members will receive GH¢4,000 every month and GH¢1,300 at every sitting.



According to the GFA, the new rates would be over GH¢7,000 higher than the set amount in 2018 (GH¢4,388) and almost double the amount paid (GH¢6,500) during the tenure of the normalisation committee.



Speaking after the proposal was passed, the experienced football administrator expressed his displeasure and wants the monthly allowance reduced.



"The sitting allowances [GHS 1600 for GFA Prez, GHS 1400 for Veep and GHS 1300 for other members] is too much. If they hold two meetings in a month, how much is that? I propose GHS 1,000," he said.

