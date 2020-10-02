Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

GFA working on getting players to naturalise for Ghana

GFA president Kurt Okraku spoke to TV 3

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has confirmed that they are working on getting Ghanaian players abroad to play for the Black Stars in the near future.



Great talent with Ghanaian descent have popped up recently in Europe including Brighton Hove Albion right back, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketsia and many others.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with 3Sports on the steps the Football Association has taken in convincing them to play for the Black Stars, Kurt Okraku said his administration has been very proactive in dealing with the situation.



“Our FA has been very proactive, we have set up what we call the international relations Committee led by my good self”.



“Our key responsibility is to scout everywhere in the world to look for Ghanaian players, put together their data and hand over such data to the technical directorate.



“We are following every talent you may have seen on the screens, but obviously, we can’t have access to everybody.



“We have a very good team, there are good players in the current squad. We want to make the squad even more competitive, for which ever reason we want to have players beyond the shores of Ghana.”



Kurt Okraku concluded by confidently saying a new player might join the team for Ghana’s upcoming assignment in November, 2020.



“I’m sure if we assemble again in November for a competitive game, you will see a few faces coming through, already CK Akonnor has given a call up to Alexander Djiku who is a Ghanain but lives in France, he is very competitive and I’m sure he will add value to our national team” he said.

