GFA wins court case against AshantiGold

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has emerged victorious in a legal dispute with AshantiGold SC, as ruled by the Human Rights Court in Accra.



The former Ghanaian champions had contested their relegation to Division Two after being found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee.



The Obuasi-based club had sought the court's intervention in the hope of overturning their demotion and securing a fair hearing from the country's football governing body, the GFA. This legal battle had been a prolonged one, reflecting the club's determination to seek justice through the legal system.



However, following the recent ruling on October 11, 2023, the Human Rights Court in Accra upheld the GFA's decision, confirming that AshantiGold will remain suspended from all football-related activities.



The verdict concludes a protracted chapter in Ghanaian football, impacting the status and participation of the club.







