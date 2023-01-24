GFA will not announce new Black Stars coach in January - Saddick Adams reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Saddick Adams, has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association will not announce a Black Stars manager in January 2023.



According to Saddick Adams, the GFA will announce the new manager for the Black Stars in the first week of February.



He confirmed the delay in the appointment and also detailed why the GFA would not appoint a new manager in January.



"I can confirm that it is not possible. Probably, the first week of February, the FA will meet and appoint a new coach. That is what we are hearing. And we have a match in March, so, likely, we will appoint the coach. The GFA president is in Algeria, and looking at where we are in the month, (it is not possible)."



His report runs contrary to the GFA's spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, who said earlier that the FA will appoint a new manager by the end of January.



“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on, it is very likely a new head coach for the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an ExCo meeting soon, and everything will be finalized there,” he told Asempa FM a few weeks ago.



The popular broadcaster also disclosed that the GFA's Exco have settled on Chris Hughton to become the next Black Stars manager.



"From what I'm hearing, the job is tilting towards Chris Hughton. The Exco members had a meeting on December 22, and they were asked that 'the position is now vacant; who should be appointed?' The majority of them said Chris Hughton."



The Black Stars will return to action in March, during the first international break of 2023, when they face Angola in the AFCON qualifiers for 2024.



