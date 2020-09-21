Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

GFA will engage clubs on a convenient date for start of 20/21 season – Exco member

GFA Executive Council memeber, Frederick Acheampong

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong, has disclosed that the association will engage clubs on a convenient date for the start of the 2020/2021 football season.



Last night, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced that the new football season will start on October 30 following successful discussions with the country’s football governing body.



Though the news has been received wholeheartedly by all, many also believe that pushing the start date to November or even December would be better.



Speaking to Kumasi FM today, GFA Exco member, Frederick Acheampong stated that his outlet is open to holding talks with clubs to make changes to the date.



“The 30th October date set by the president for the return of football is very right for the GFA. Though the president has said we can start on the 30th of October but the GFA can choose any other date after the prescribed date which we deem convenient for the clubs.



“We will choose a more appropriate date after we consult the clubs”, the former Ashanti Gold SC CEO said.



Though there is the possibility the October 30 date could be changed, it is unlikely to go beyond the middle of November.

