GFA will appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars - Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has assured that the Ghana Football Association will appoint a competent coach for the Black Stars.



Following the departure of coach Otto Addo, the Ghana Football Association has been looking for a new coach to take over the Black Stars.



Although over 60 coaches have applied to be the next coach, the GFA has yet to make its final decision.



However, according to the Sports Minister, Ghanaians should trust the GFA to do a diligent job by appointing a competent coach for the national team.



"The country should be rest assured that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is working to ensure that we get a replacement for Coach Otto Addo," Mustapha told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament yesterday.



Asked whether the coach being considered was local or foreign, the minister said “what the country needed was a very competent coach who would deliver according to the expectations of Ghanaians.”



Mustapha Ussif also disclosed that the GFA will submit its report to the ministry by the close of this week or next week.



The Black Stars will play their first match in 2023 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.







JNA/BOG