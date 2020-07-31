Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GFA wanted to trick Palmer by appointing him onto Committee to influence CAS ruling - Kojo Yankah

Kojo Yankah has praised Osei Palmer for declining the GFA appointment

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Kojo Yankah says Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Osei Palmer’s decision to decline his appointment on to the GFA Ad-Hoc Committee is in the right direction.



On Wednesday, the country’s football governing body named Mr Osei Palmer as a member of the three-member committee.



However, the spokesperson for Osei Kweku Palmer, Ebo Appiah has said after several consultations, the former Executive Committee of the GFA has rejected to serve on the committee.



According to Kojo Yankah, it’s strange for the GFA to even appoint Osei Palmer on to a committee knowing that the two parties have an impending court case which he believes the FA is trying to be smart about.



“It’s the right decision taken by Palmer to reject the position. If Palmer is not deemed fit to contest or hold a position at the GFA why then give him a position at the FA”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“ We all know Palmer is in court contesting why he was disqualified so why this appointment from the FA if they are not trying to trick him to influence the CAS ruling”.



Kojo Yankah added that Osei Palmer’s case is against the GFA and not with Dr Kofi Amoah and will be ready to serve on any committee of the GFA after the CAS verdict.



The CAS ruling on Osei Palmer’s case against the GFA is set to come out on August 4.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.