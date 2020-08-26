Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA wanted to ‘shut me up’ with Ad-hoc compensation committee appointment - Osei Palmer

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' has revealed the reasons behind his decision to decline the appointment given him by the GFA.



Osei Palmer was appointed to serve on the GFA Ad-hoc Compensation committee alongside Inter Allies’s Delali Senaye and Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director Frederick Moore as chairman for the committee.



The Ad-hoc committee was established by the exercise of the powers prescribed under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes.



The mandate of the Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.



Osei Palmer declined to serve on the three-member appointment stating reasons that the GFA wanted him to be mute over his impending case with the FA ahead of the Court of the Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling on the matter.



“I was never appointed to be part of the Division One. However, I accepted to be part of the Ad-hoc Committee but I later declined after I did my investigation and found out that I was only appointed to the GFA Ad-hoc Committee because they wanted to use that as a means to shut me up,” he alleged”, Osei Palmer said on Accra based Angel.



The former Black Stars management committee member is in court with the Ghana FA over his disqualification from the Ghana FA presidential elections last year.



CAS is expected to rule on the matter on September 1, 2020.

