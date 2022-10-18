GFA vs AshantiGold: Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe claims demoted Miners have no case

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has shared his thoughts on the ongoing court case between Ghana Football Association (GFA) and AshantiGold, claiming the Miners have no case.



After dragging the GFA to court following their demotion to Division Two after being found guilty of match-fixing two seasons ago, the former Ghanaian champions have injected this season's top-flight league.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, speaking to Graphic Sports about the court case, said he would be surprised if the verdict went in favour of the petitioners because they had no case.



“I am surprised they went to court because this is a clear case of a fraudulent act. They have no case; their behaviour was bad and I will be surprised if the judgement is given in their favour."



“The officials should have been banned completely from football,” he said.



“The offence committed is serious and the punishment given to them is appropriate. I would have made it 10 years if I were the FA president,” he added.



The former GFA chairman bemoaned how the league's injunction had affected the participating clubs and the FA as a whole, believing it did not bode well for Ghana football.



He explained that, while the FA was working hard to generate interest in the league and make it incident-free, most stakeholders did not want it to end that way.



This, he claimed, prevented sponsors from supporting the league, and he expected the court to resolve the issues quickly so that the league could continue.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Ashgold not to disrupt the league, knowing they had a bad case.



He warned that the consequences could be dire for the club, if the outcome of the court litigation did not favour them.