GFA urged to send delegation to meet Afena-Gyan over unfair treatment

Sports News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Fulham midfielder Derek Boateng has urged the Ghana Football Association to send a delegation to Italy to calm down nerves over unfair treatment of Felix Afena-Gyan.



Afena-Gyan played a huge role in the Black Stars' qualification to the World Cup 2022 but was snubbed in the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar.



Having rejected an invitation to feature for the Ghana U-23 team against Algeria in Kumasi, Boateng has implored the Ghana FA to travel to Italy and meet the player to dialogue on issues.



According to him, the Black Meteors will need Afena-Gyan if they are determined to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.



"If the FA thinks about him and his mental issues, they have to take a plane there and talk to him so that he feels important.



“This under-23 AFCON that they want to go, they will need him if they want to win. They have to call him not on phone but by going to see him in person. He needs to feel that we care about him because these are the things we do that make us lose players," he added.