GFA unveils 'Asantewaa the fearless' as official mascot for Women’s Football Strategy

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has outdoored the official mascot for the Women’s Football Strategy launched earlier this year in July.



The mascot named “Asantewaa the Fearless” represents inclusiveness and product diversity.



The Women’s football strategy seeks to offer pragmatic programmes and interventions toward the development of Women’s football for the next football cycle.



Under the theme “EMPOWER HER GAME”, the Women’s Football Strategy will run from 2023 to 2026 with major attention focused on grassroots development and promotion of the Women’s game.



Through the strategy, the Ghana FA is looking at enhancing and developing a brand strategy for Women’s Football.



The Strategy is headed by the Head of Women’s Football Development at the Association, Ama Brobbey Williams.