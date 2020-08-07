Soccer News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA to upgrade Tamale Kaladan park and Aliu Mahama stadium annex

Kurt E.S Okraku announced this during a working visit to the Tamale Stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will make an investment of $280,000 into a strategy to improve competitions via the provision of mechanized boreholes at game centres across the country.



President Kurt E.S Okraku announced this during a working visit to the Tamale Stadium annex and the Tamale Kaladan Park on Thursday, August 06, 2020.



The borehole project will be used to develop Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Game centres of Regional Football Associations.



The mechanized borehole strategy will be funded via the FIFA Forward 1.0 programme.



Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro and Abu-Hassan Mahamadu (Rhizo), Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association and Jones Alhassan Abu, Member of the Black Stars Management Committee, accompanied the GFA President.



The provision of boreholes is aimed at improving the quality of pitches and ultimately improve competitions across the country.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.