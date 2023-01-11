GFA to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into a 3-star hotel - Henry Asante Twum confirms

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Henry Asante Twum, communications director for the Ghana Football Association, has revealed that the FA plans to convert the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into a 3-star hotel.



According to Twum, the association plans to renovate and raise the standard of the centre to house the Black Stars and other national teams.



In an interview with Asempa FM, he stated that the GFA intends to spend the $9.5 million earned from their participation in the 2022 World Cup on the project.



“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup. We want to turn Prampram into an edifice that can house all our national teams."



“The plan now is to turn the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity," he added.



He further asserted that the FA are in talks with the government to work on similar projects although the main focus is to reface Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



“At this moment we are in talks with the government and lobbying for these projects. The number one priority is to make Prampram at least a 3-star hotel so that it can house all our national teams," he added.



The Ghanaman Centre of Excellence located at Prampram in Accra, was birth from the FIFA goal project funds.



It houses junior national teams and serves as a venue for technical and administrative programmes of the GFA.



The centre has 4 dormitories, one administrative block, a dining hall, four football pitches, and a dressing room.











