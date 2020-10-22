Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

GFA to start coronavirus testing of Ghana Premier League clubs today

The Ghana Football Association together with government will begin the COVID-19 testing of players and technical teams of Premier League clubs on Thursday ahead of the start of the new season next month.



Dawu based Dreams FC will be the first team to have their players, technical team and staff tested for the virus.



The other 17 teams will also go through the same process as the GFA leaves no stone unturned before the topflight kick starts on November 13.



"The testing of players, coaching staff and officials of the 18 Premier League clubs will begin on Thursday, October 22, 2020," a statement on the FA website read.



"This is part of preparations towards the 2020/2021 football season that is expected to commence on November 13, 2020. The first club to undergo the tests is Dawu based Dreams FC.



"The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the Ghana Football Association and the government covid-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.



"All registered players of the clubs, coaching staff and officials will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness and transparency.



"The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season."

