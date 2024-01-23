GFA to sack Chris Hughton, Richard Kingson, others after AFCON humiliation

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The Ghana Football Association are reportedly set to axe the entire Black Stars technical team after an embarrassing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The technical team includes Chris Hughton, Richard Kingson, Didi Dramani, and Goerge Boateng.



The GFA's executive council was spotted having an emergency meeting outside the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé after the Black Stars two-all draw against Mozambique.



The Black Stars are on the brink of a group-stage exit after failing to win any of their three games.



The four-time champions were held to a two-all draw in their last and deciding group game against Mozambique.



The draw means Ghana finish the group stage with two points and will now hope that Cameroon draw with Gambia and Morocco defeat Zambia to help them advance to the knockout stage.