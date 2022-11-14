GFA to receive 3 new Chery cars, $100k cash from Tanink Ghana, partners

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Malik Abass, Contributor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a one-year partnership agreement with leading automobile distributor Tanink Ghana and their Principals, Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.



Under the agreement, the football association will receive three brand new Chery vehicles and cash of 1.5 million Ghana cedis ($100,000) over the period.



Five luxurious Chery vehicles will also be placed in Qatar to move the management members and playing body of the Black Stars around during the World Cup.



Each of the three vehicles to be presented to the GFA is valued at GHS630,000 ($42,000) bringing the total value of the three cars to almost 1.9 million cedis.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director of Tanink Ghana, Mr Steve Elorm Klogo said the company was happy to make the Chery the headline vehicle sponsor for Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup being hosted in Qatar.



He said the Chery vehicles are well-known brand in Qatar in particular and the Middle East in general. It was, therefore, fitting, Mr Klogo emphasized, that the cars were made available to the FA as they seek to make Ghana proud at the biggest sporting festival in Qatar.



The Director stressed that Tanink was simply continuing its existing tradition of supporting the Black Stars and the football association.



GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku, who tried his hands on one of the vehicles, said he was amazed by the quality of the car.



He said he was looking forward to being picked up in a Chery vehicle when he lands in Qatar.



He was grateful that “Tanink Ghana and Chery have identified a need of our football association and have provided a solution to the need to ensure that the FA and our Black Stars are competitive on the World Stage.”



The FA President said by this singular act, Tanink and their partners were making a contribution to put smiles on the faces of the 30 million Ghanaians who pray and hope the Black Stars perform well at the World Cup.



“This kind of contribution,” he said, “will definitely buoy us in our attempt to make our domestic league what it ought to be; in our attempt to bring back the love for the sport of football; and in our attempt to provide a platform for kids in Ghana to develop their footballing talents.”



Mr Okraku expressed the FA’s appreciation to Tanink Ghana for its continued generous support extended to the footballing fraternity.



Sales Manager at Tanink Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Ayeh, praised the FA Leadership for the sacrifices to keep Ghanaians’ first love – football – flourishing.



She assured the company and its Partners will continue to make whatever contribution they can to support the operations of the association.