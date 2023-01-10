GFA to name new Black Stars coach by end of January

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, is optimistic that a new head coach for the Black Stars could be appointed before the end of January 2023.



The Black Stars coaching job became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned from the position following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo cited family reasons and his role at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to continue in his capacity as the Black Stars coach.



And with the team set to play two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games in March, Henry Asante Twum has said that the GFA is working around the clock to be able to appoint a coach before the end of January.



"I won't say that we will appoint a coach by all means by the end of the month but I know the plan is to be able to appoint a coach before the end of January because we have games in March," he said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.



Meanwhile, former Newcastle coach, Chris Hughton and Paulo Bento, who led South Korea to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are rumored to be the front runners for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.