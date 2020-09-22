Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

GFA to meet on new format for 2020/21 season - Henry Asante Twum

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum

The Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed that there will be changes in the FA’s earlier proposal on the format for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) after the government decided to lift the ban on all contact sport.



The GFA had proposed a zonal league to limit teams from travelling long distances to play Premier League games amid the pandemic.



The FA had planned to organize the league in two zones – Northern and the Southern zone- with talks of the Northern zone games played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Southern zone held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Henry Asante Twum, the GFA together with the various stakeholders will meet and discuss the new format for the league and draw a roadmap on how the new season will begin after the green light given by the government for football restarts in October.



“We were planning on ensuring limited travelling for our teams which brought about playing the league in two zones, that is the Northern and Southern zone. Now that the ban has been lifted and it looks like everything is getting back to normal, the FA will meet the Medical Committee and see the way forward”, he told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9 FM.



The former Dreams FC Communications Director also disclosed that the FA had proposed a 40 percent attendance for the fans at the venues when football resumes but the government insisted on 25 per cent.



“No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five per cent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing.”, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his address on the lifting of the ban on football activities and the return of the fans to the stadia.



The Ghana Premier League and the Division One League is expected to resume on October 30.





