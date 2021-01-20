Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

GFA to meet clubs over coronavirus protocols

Ghana Football Association (GFA) logo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called for an emergency meeting with Club Safety and Security Officers today.



The meeting is in line with the GFA’s continuous efforts to enhance the existing COVID-19 Match Day Protocol at various match venues across the country.



Despite the effort to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, it appears the protocols have not been enforced to the latter at some venues where a section of fans have been sighted sitting close to each other and some not wearing nose mask.



The FA is expected to warn the clubs representatives about the ramifications of not enforcing the safety protocol after a caution from the government of a lockdown if people continue to disregard the protocols.



According to an FA statement, the meeting will be attended by the clubs’ safety officers with management members expected to join.



The meeting will be held virtually.