GFA to invest $100,000 to purchase footballs for Juvenile Leagues

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association has approved an amount of $100,000 via FIFA Forward to purchase footballs for Juvenile/Colts Clubs as part of efforts to revamp the Juvenile Leagues across the country.



This intervention is one of the many policies that have been approved by the Executive Council to support the Regional Football Associations in the organization of the Juvenile Leagues across the country.



President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku made the announcement at the 29th ordinary session of congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Monday, July 10, 2023.



President Simeon-Okraku also touched on our relationship with Juvenile League sponsor KGL Foundation and the introduction of the National Juvenile Awards to honor top performers.