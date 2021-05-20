GFA to enroll players on National Health Insurance Scheme

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Eight clubs have agreed to enroll their players and officials on the National Health Insurance Scheme.



This follows the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to join forces with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to enroll players (30) and 10 technical team members of Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs to provide them with healthcare services covered by the scheme.



The eight clubs include Prisons Ladies, Elmina Sharks, Heart of Lions, Berry Ladies, Bechem United, Kenyasi Unity FC, Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC and Kotoku Royals FC.



The GFA continues to call on clubs who have yet to submit their players/officials details to do so immediately.



The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a social intervention programme introduced by government to provide financial access to quality health care for residents in Ghana.