Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA to enforce strict security measures at Tuesday's Congress

The GFA will be hosting its 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The Ghana Football Association has informed its members and stakeholders that COVID-19 safety protocols will be fully observed at its 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday.



Thermometer guns, hand-washing buckets, hand sanitizers and other Personnel Preventive Equipment will be provided at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) at Prampram on Tuesday.



A statement on the website read: ''Strict security measures will be enforced at the venue from the entrance to the main hall to ensure that Members of Congress, invited guests and the accredited Media men and women go through the health and safety procedures put in place successfully.



''Only accredited representatives nominated by Members of Congress will be allowed into the Congress premises in accordance with the Social Distancing Protocols.''

