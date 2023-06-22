GFA to discuss a befitting farewell with Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed the FA will meet Asamoah Gyan to plan a befitting farewell following his retirement.



Gyan announced his retirement from football at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.



Asked if the GFA to intends to honour Gyan following his retirement, the General Secretary of the Association disclosed plans to meet the former Ghana captain to discuss on a befitting farewell.



"He is a true legend. We have congratulated him and he deserves all the accolades for what he has done for all of us in terms of the development of the game and the wonderful memories he has given us over the years," he told Asempa FM



"However, in terms of what we have to do to celebrate him, we would have to take our time and plan together with him so that it can be done in grand style. So we will engage him and come out



With 51 goals, he holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is the country's second most-capped player.



He also holds the record as the highest African scorer at the World Cup (6 goals).