GFA to comply with coronavirus protocols at Congress

The Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform members and all stakeholders that the Association will fully comply with all Coronavirus safety protocols at the 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, September, 1.



Thermometer guns, hand-washing buckets, hand sanitizers and other Personnel Preventive Equipment will be provided at the Congress which will be held at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) at Prampram on Tuesday.



Strict security measures will be enforced at the venue from the entrance to the main hall to ensure that Members of Congress, Invited Guests and the accredited Media men and women go through the health and safety procedures put in place successfully.



Only accredited representatives nominated by Members of Congress will be allowed into the Congress premises in accordance with the Social Distancing Protocols.



Participants are therefore urged to come early on Tuesday to ensure a successful Congress.



Delegates are kindly reminded that No Mask No Entry!

