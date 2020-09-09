Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

GFA to collaborate with UPSA to use new Astro-turf pitch for Premier League games

The UPSA astro turf was outdoored by President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his desire to collaborate with the University of Professional Studies, Accra to use its new pitch as a matchday centre for the Ghana Premier League games.



The four million cedis sports facility which was built by the government and commissioned by President Akufo-Addo is a FIFA standard Astro-turf pitch with a 5,000 seating capacity, floodlights, changing rooms and offices.



Accessibility to good and quality football pitches has been the bane of the Ghana Premier League for a long time. The poor quality of football pitches has resulted in several player injuries and contributed to the player exodus in recent times.



However, with the outdooring of the newly constructed football pitch at UPSA, the GFA President believes it will bring numerous benefits to the sport such as nurturing talents in the country.



“Ghana Football Association will collaborate with UPSA Authorities to ensure that our clubs can use this place. As to [whether] it will be for Ghana Premier League, Division One or Grassroots football, we will have to wait for a while,” Kurt Okraku said.



He added, “I know we will collaborate with them to allow our clubs to benefit from this Astro-turf. The Astro Turfs are equally important like the footballs so we need a lot of football pitches. This is a big statement because it will help the boys and girls to develop their talents.”



The Akufo-Addo-led government has invested a lot in the construction of football pitches and sports complexes in the country.

