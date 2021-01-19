Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

GFA to close down venues where clubs flout 25% fans attendance rule

WAFA drew 1-1 with Asante Kotoko at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope

The Ghana Football Association has warned clubs participating in the Premier, Division One, and Women Leagues to strictly adhere to the 25 percent fans attendance rule and the Coronavirus regulations put out by the Ghana Health Service.



In the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 9 game between WAFA and Asante Kotoko in Sogakope on Sunday, January 17, 2021, it was reported that the stadium was full, thereby disregarding the 25 percent attendance rule by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It was also reported that the Coronavirus regulations at the same venue and other venues were thrown to the "dogs".



In a letter addressed to the respective clubs participating in the 2020/21 Ghana football season, the GFA indicated that they will not hesitate to revoke the license of clubs that disregard the 25 percent fans attendance rule and the Coronavirus regulations.



They, therefore, advised clubs to adhere to the coronavirus regulations to avoid any of their sanctions.



Read the statement from the Ghana Football Association below:



“The Ghana Football Association extends its compliments and warm sporting regards.



The GFA has observed with disquieting concern via our various monitoring platforms and reports that clubs are continuously failing to fully enforce the GFA COVID—19 Matchday Protocol adopted before the start of the season.



Considering the current spike in the COVID—19 cases in the country and our continuous persuasion of the government on the need to allow spectators to the stadium, it is quite disappointing that the level of cooperation expected from clubs has not been forthcoming.



Key amongst the issues of nonadherence recorded include the following:

Unlawful overcrowding of spectators at particular sections of the stadium.

Non adherence to social distancing by spectators in either sitting or standing areas.



Removal of face/nose masks by spectators after entry into the stadium. Failure to check temperatures at stadium entry.



We are by this notice advising all clubs to refer to the GPA COVID—19 Matchday Protocols and with the assistance of their Safety and Security Officers and the Security Services, to enforce them to its fullness.



We are also reminding clubs that the GFA will not hesitate to enforce Article 6 (Punishment) of the GFA COVID-19 Matchday Protocols especially playing matches behind closed doors if any club fails to comply with the protocols.”