Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: 3new.com

GFA to build capacity of local coaches

GFA president Kurt Okraku spoke to TV 3

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will be building the capacity of local coaches to enable them compete with their colleagues in Europe, President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, has said.



The GFA will do so by arranging attachment programmes for them with European football clubs, he revealed.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Mr Okraku admitted that coaching is a major problem in Ghana. To that end, he said, his administration will work tirelessly to upgrade the local coaches to help in the development of football.



“I think we are very clear as to where we want to take this sports, we know we have challenges by way of coaching for which reason we advertised for interested applicants for the portfolio of the technical director which we will soon announce”.



“We know that we need to support our coaches and help them to create learning platforms to enable them enrich themselves and that is the only way they can also impacts on the players”.



“We are also creating opportunities for them to go on attachment in Europe and other well established football jurisdictions.



Kurt Okraku stressed that he wants all national teams to be very much competitive with a playing philosophy which will determined by the yet- to- be- appointed technical director.



“We are very clear that we want to be competitive from the youth level to the Black Stars. I will leave the playing philosophy to the technical director when he takes his post, having done all the analysis that one could think about, we are very clear in our minds how we want our games to be by way of philosophy,” he said.

