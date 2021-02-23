Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA to ban Elmina Sharks from using Nduom Sports Stadium

Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks will be temporarily banned from using the Nduom Sports Stadium following last Sunday's incident.



The Ghana Football Association has issued a directive for Premier League games to be held behind closed doors but Sharks defied those directives as fans were in attendance during their Ghana Premier League game against Medeama on Sunday.



Some fans of Elmina Sharks fans stormed the field to attack referee Eric Owusu Bempah after the team lost to Medeama.



The game ended 2-1 in favour of the Mauve and Yellows.



The fans believe the referee caused their defeat, hence decided to beat him up, Fortunately, there were some security men present to prevent a bloody situation.



Elmina Sharks will play their next Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in mid-week.



Their next home game against Asante Kotoko will be played away from the Nduom Sports Stadium.