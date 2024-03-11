GFA to announce Otto Addo as new Black Stars coach on Friday - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly set to announce the appointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars' new manager on March 15, 2024.



According to a report by Sport Obama TV on YouTube, the GFA has handed the German-based trainer a long-term contract to lead Ghana's new project.



An earlier report by Nhyira FM indicated that the German-born Ghanaian coach had the highest score among all coaches who were interviewed for the vacant role.



If appointed, Otto Addo will replace Chris Hughton who he worked with closely during his short first spell.



Hughton served as a technical advisor before assuming the head coach role after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Otto Addo's first assignment, if appointed, will be against Uganda and Nigeria in an international friendly in Morocco in March 2024.



Below is the breakdown of Otto Addo’s stats during his first spell with the Black Stars:



Total Matches - 12

Wins – 4

Draws - 4

Lose - 4

Failed to score - 4

Goals scored - 14

Goals Conceded – 16

Biggest defeat – Japan 4-1 Ghana

Biggest Win – Ghana 3-0 Madagascar







BREAKING NEWS ????



Otto Addo returns to Ghana as new Black Stars trainer.



The GFA is expected to announce Otto Addo as replacement of Chris Hughton as new coach latest March 15, 2024.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/0399L1ksuI — Ɛkɔsiisɛn Family (@3kosiisen) March 9, 2024

EE/NOQ