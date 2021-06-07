GFA to activate regulations on Phar Rangers FC's withdrawal

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received a letter from Division One League side Phar Rangers FC announcing their decision to withdraw from all GFA Competitions with immediate effect.



In the said letter, dated June 7, 2021, the Club stated that it should be considered defunct henceforth.



The GFA will accordingly activate the appropriate provisions in the GFA Rules & Regulations relating to the matter.



Phar Rangers FC is currently placed 14th on the Division One League Zone Three league table.



