Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA takes delivery of beach soccer footballs

The balls will be used by clubs that compete in the National beach soccer League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken delivery of 150 Puma Beach Soccer balls for the new season.



The balls will be used by clubs that compete in the National beach soccer League and the Beach Soccer National team.



Beach Soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in Ghana, currently, operating under the Ghana Football Association. Clubs have completed the process of registering their details for a smooth transition to the registration of the Association under the FIFA Connect System.



Currently, about 26 Beach Soccer clubs have indicated their readiness to kick start the Beach Soccer Premier League and the Beach Soccer Division One League competitions of the GFA.



The competitions are expected to kick start later this year after clubs have been properly registered by the GFA.

