Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

GFA strictly adhered to all health protocol for Mali, Qatar friendlies

Black Stars are facing rising numbers in positive coronavirus cases

The Ghana Football Association has given detailed account of how it adhered to strict health practices during last week's FIFA date in Antalya, Turkey



It includes running three set of tests-with results being negative-for the players for the two friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.



The Ghana FA has come under pressure after six Europe-based players tested positive on their return to their clubs for the weekend round of matches.



A statement on the GFA's website read: ''The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group. With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off.



''The 3rd set of tests were carried out 24Hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.



''Furthermore, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, this time, one technical team member tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.



''The GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.



''The GFA continues to monitor the situation and is providing all necessary support to the affected players while wishing them a speedy recovery.''

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.